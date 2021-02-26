Of Mice & Men Stream New Song 'Anchor'

Of Mice & Men have shared an online stream of their new song "Anchor" to celebrate the release of their brand new "Timeless" EP, which was released on Friday, February 26th.
Singer and bassist Aaron Pauley had the following to say about the new track, "Anchor is the final song from the Timeless EP. It deals with themes of uncertainty about the future, as well as the complicated feelings associated with them.
"This EP, in totality, deals with the idea of impermanence in an ever changing world, and how we all fit into the changing of times - beginning a narrative that the future releases will build off of." Stream the new song below:
Why Of Mice & Men Are Focusing On Releasing EPs
