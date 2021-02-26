Peter Frampton Takes On Roxy Music Classic In New Video

The Peter Frampton Band have released a music video for their cover of the Roxy Music classic "Avalon." The song comes from their forthcoming instrumental covers album.

The new record, entitled "Frampton Forgets the Words", is set to be released on April 23rd and will feature Frampton and his band taking on some of his favorite songs.

Peter had this to say about the Roxy Music cover, "The original is such a perfect piece of music. I really wanted to get as close to the vocal inflection as I could, and I think I almost did it! It's a sexy kind of guitar sound, like Bryan Ferry's vocal, and I'm very proud of it."

He said of the covers record, "This album is a collection of ten of my favorite pieces of music. My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love.

"These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it too." Watch the video below:

