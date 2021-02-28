.

Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage) and Jared Dines Tease New Band Sion

Keavin Wiggins | 02-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Still from teaser video

Sion, the project featuring Light The Torch and former Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones and YouTuber Jared Dines, has shared a teaser for their debut single.

Dines announced the project last summer. He wrote, "I'd like to officially announce that my friend (and musical inspiration) Howard Jones and myself are writing an album together!! I do not know when the music will be released yet, since there are labels interested, but we shall see!! I'm hype! I hope you are too!! "

Those questions have now been answered with the project revealing that they are named Sion and they will be releasing their debut single and video called "The Blade" on March 11th. Dines shared a teaser, check it out below:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ1PDnOgrdY&feature=emb_title


Related Stories


Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage) and Jared Dines Tease New Band Sion

News > Sion

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air- New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming- Black Sabbath Share Rarity- Original Foo Fighter Returns- more

Reviews

Battle of the Band: Dio

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air

New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming Says DeLonge

Black Sabbath Share Rare Single Version Of 'Lady Evil'

Original Foo Fighter William Goldsmith Returns With Assertion

New Megadeth Album Is Almost Done Says Ellefson

Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage) and Jared Dines Tease New Band Sion

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1990 Performance

Singled Out: Ricky Warwick's You're My Rock N Roll