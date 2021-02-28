Sion, the project featuring Light The Torch and former Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones and YouTuber Jared Dines, has shared a teaser for their debut single.
Dines announced the project last summer. He wrote, "I'd like to officially announce that my friend (and musical inspiration) Howard Jones and myself are writing an album together!! I do not know when the music will be released yet, since there are labels interested, but we shall see!! I'm hype! I hope you are too!! "
Those questions have now been answered with the project revealing that they are named Sion and they will be releasing their debut single and video called "The Blade" on March 11th. Dines shared a teaser, check it out below:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ1PDnOgrdY&feature=emb_title
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air- New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming- Black Sabbath Share Rarity- Original Foo Fighter Returns- more
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air
New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming Says DeLonge
Black Sabbath Share Rare Single Version Of 'Lady Evil'
Original Foo Fighter William Goldsmith Returns With Assertion
New Megadeth Album Is Almost Done Says Ellefson
Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage) and Jared Dines Tease New Band Sion
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1990 Performance
Singled Out: Ricky Warwick's You're My Rock N Roll