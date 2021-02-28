.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air

Keavin Wiggins | 02-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx addressed a fan's question on social media about the status of The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

The trek, which would have seen the reunion of Motley Crue, was originally set to take place last summer but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

The tour is now scheduled to kick off this June in Nashville, but many tours set for this year are being postponed and canceled due to the ongoing lockdowns and restrictions.

Sixx was asked by a fan via Twitter is the tour is still set to move forward this June. Nikki responded, "Hi David. Our concern is the safely of not only our fans but everybody involved in a tour.

"The bands, crews etc etc. As soon as we get the green light we're excited to get out and tour." See the rescheduled dates below:

The Stadium Tour Dates


6/19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
6/21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark
6/24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
6/26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium
6/27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
7/3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium
7/6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
7/8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
7/10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
7/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
7/15- Flushing, NY - Citifield
7/17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
7/18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
7/20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
7/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
8/7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field
8/9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
8/12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field
8/15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
8/17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
8/20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
8/22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park
8/24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
8/26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
8/28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park
8/29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
9/3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
9/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium
9/7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park
9/12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park

Related Stories


Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air

Motley Crue Mark 40th Anniversary With Video

Motley Crue Launching 40th Anniversary Celebrations

Def Leppard On His Confidence About Motley Crue and Poison Tour

Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100 Percent Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee 2020 In Review

Motley Crue Return Fueled By The Dirt 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star To Work On Music With Former Motley Crue Singer

Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup

Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100% Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen

News > Motley Crue

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air- New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming- Black Sabbath Share Rarity- Original Foo Fighter Returns- more

Reviews

Battle of the Band: Dio

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air

New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming Says DeLonge

Black Sabbath Share Rare Single Version Of 'Lady Evil'

Original Foo Fighter William Goldsmith Returns With Assertion

New Megadeth Album Is Almost Done Says Ellefson

Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage) and Jared Dines Tease New Band Sion

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1990 Performance

Singled Out: Ricky Warwick's You're My Rock N Roll