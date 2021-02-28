Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx addressed a fan's question on social media about the status of The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.
The trek, which would have seen the reunion of Motley Crue, was originally set to take place last summer but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.
The tour is now scheduled to kick off this June in Nashville, but many tours set for this year are being postponed and canceled due to the ongoing lockdowns and restrictions.
Sixx was asked by a fan via Twitter is the tour is still set to move forward this June. Nikki responded, "Hi David. Our concern is the safely of not only our fans but everybody involved in a tour.
"The bands, crews etc etc. As soon as we get the green light we're excited to get out and tour." See the rescheduled dates below:
