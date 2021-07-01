Motionless In White Share 'Thoughts & Prayers' Video

Motionless In White have released a music video for their single “Thoughts & Prayers,” which is a track from the band's latest studio album "Disguise".
guitarist Ricky Olson makes his directorial debut with the new video. He had this to say, “I’m super excited to have been given the opportunity to combine both of my passions into one project.
Chris and the guys trusted me with a vision, and I think we were able to put together something we are all very proud of. I hope all the fans enjoy—they were at the forefront of the project and without them this video wouldn’t have been possible. This one’s for you guys!
“Again, extreme gratitude to the band and to everyone at Roadrunner for giving me the opportunity to do something I’ve wanted to do for years. Hopefully, this is the first of many!” Watch the video below:
