Motionless In White Share 'Thoughts & Prayers' Video

Motionless In White have released a music video for their single “Thoughts & Prayers,” which is a track from the band's latest studio album "Disguise".

guitarist Ricky Olson makes his directorial debut with the new video. He had this to say, “I’m super excited to have been given the opportunity to combine both of my passions into one project.

Chris and the guys trusted me with a vision, and I think we were able to put together something we are all very proud of. I hope all the fans enjoy—they were at the forefront of the project and without them this video wouldn’t have been possible. This one’s for you guys!

“Again, extreme gratitude to the band and to everyone at Roadrunner for giving me the opportunity to do something I’ve wanted to do for years. Hopefully, this is the first of many!” Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Motionless In White Share New Track 'Creatures X: To The Grave'

Motionless In White Release New EP and Music Video

Motionless In White Releasing Two New Projects This Summer

Motionless In White Announce North American Tour

Motionless In White Release 'Another Life' Video

Beartooth and Motionless In White Announce US Tour

Taking Back Sunday and Motionless In White Vinyl Reissues Coming

News > Motionless In White



