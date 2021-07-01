.

Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas residency After First Shows Sell Out

Bruce Henne | 07-01-2021

Sammy Hagar event poster

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar has announced that he has expanded his fall 2021 Las Vegas residency after the first four shows sold out in 2 hours when they went on sale on July 1.

Billed as "Sammy Hagar and Friends", the series will take place at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod (formerly known as the Stratosphere). With opening weekends of October 29/30 and November 5/6 sold-out, the Red Rocker has added shows on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6.

"Adding these shows so quickly makes me happier than anyone for the fans that didn't get tickets the first time," says Hagar. "This is exciting, we're going to be doing this for a while." Find ticket details here.

