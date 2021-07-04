Cory Marks Releases Blame It On The Double Country Mix Video

Cory Marks has released a music video for "Blame It On The Double (Country Mix)," which is a new banjo-backed version of his collaboration with Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman.
The original version of the track, which also featured Jason Hook, appears on Marks' recently released "Nashville Mornings" EP, and new video captures isolation video of Marks and Connolly recording the track remotely.
Marks said at the time of the release of the original version of the track, "'Blame It on the Double' is the perfect country-rock anthem going into the weekend. I grew up on Merle Haggard, Waylon, Pantera and Ozzy, and I think this song really reflects those influences.
"It has that country storyline, soulful vocals, and a rock edge and attitude that makes it stand out and show you the range of who I am as an artist. And I couldn't have accomplished that without Tyler and Jason, who both really brought that epic rock energy."
Connolly added, "I love what Cory is doing. I think he is the future of outlaw country music. When asked to be on this track, I jumped at the chance." Watch the new video below:
