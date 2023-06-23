Cory Marks Shares 'Snowbirds' Video

(SRO) Today, June 23, breakout country-rock star Cory Marks shares his patriotic new song "Snowbirds," inspired by the Snowbirds air demonstration team, and his own passion for flying.

Produced by Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Shania Twain), "Snowbirds" is a powerful, anthemic track that features CORY's unique talent of mixing country music with rock elements. As a licensed pilot, CORY dedicated the track to the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, who, for over 52 years, have proudly upheld the legacy of military aviation excellence as Canada's elite air demonstration team.

The official "Snowbirds" music video showcases CORY performing the song in both English and French language, combined with breath-taking close-ups and rarely seen angles from recent Snowbirds demonstrations, and footage from CORY's flight with the Snowbirds in 2017. The result is an exhilarating, better-than-front-row seat for a Snowbirds show that fans could ever hope for. Watch the music video streaming below.

"I've been a fan of the Snowbirds since I was a kid and always will be," says CORY. "When I started my music career, I was attending the Royal Military College of Canada enrolled as a pilot, hoping to become a Snowbird one day,' CORY shares. "Working with the Snowbirds team is a true inspiration and I'm extremely proud and humbled to have my song played during their demonstrations across North America in the 2023 season."

