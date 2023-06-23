Cory Marks Shares 'Snowbirds' Video

(SRO) Today, June 23, breakout country-rock star Cory Marks shares his patriotic new song "Snowbirds," inspired by the Snowbirds air demonstration team, and his own passion for flying.
Produced by Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Shania Twain), "Snowbirds" is a powerful, anthemic track that features CORY's unique talent of mixing country music with rock elements. As a licensed pilot, CORY dedicated the track to the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, who, for over 52 years, have proudly upheld the legacy of military aviation excellence as Canada's elite air demonstration team.
The official "Snowbirds" music video showcases CORY performing the song in both English and French language, combined with breath-taking close-ups and rarely seen angles from recent Snowbirds demonstrations, and footage from CORY's flight with the Snowbirds in 2017. The result is an exhilarating, better-than-front-row seat for a Snowbirds show that fans could ever hope for. Watch the music video streaming below.
"I've been a fan of the Snowbirds since I was a kid and always will be," says CORY. "When I started my music career, I was attending the Royal Military College of Canada enrolled as a pilot, hoping to become a Snowbird one day,' CORY shares. "Working with the Snowbirds team is a true inspiration and I'm extremely proud and humbled to have my song played during their demonstrations across North America in the 2023 season."
Cory Marks Releases Rockin' 'Nashville Nights' EP
Cory Marks Releases Blame It On The Double Country Mix Video
Cory Marks Recruits Jason Hook and Tyler Connolly For New Song
Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway- Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Gary Rossington's Final Show To Movie Theaters- more
NEEDTOBREATHE Share First Song From New Album 'Everknown- The Offspring Podcast Launched- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Carrie Underwood Kicks Off 2023 Las Vegas Residency- Lost In Time A Tribute To Bill Pursell A Big Success- more
Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival
Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know
Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway
Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Gary Rossington's Final Show To Movie Theaters
Def Leppard Celebrate 1 Billion YouTube Views Milestone
Queen Reimagine We Will Rock You On The Greatest Live
Iron Maiden share Video Of Guitarist Dave Murray's Touring Rig Rundown
Eric Clapton Delivers 'The Definitive 24 Nights'
Cory Marks Shares 'Snowbirds' Video
Nevrlands Stream 'Stay' Lyric Video