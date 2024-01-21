Cory Marks Delivers 'A Different Kind Of Year'

(SRO) Cory Marks says that 2024 will be "A Different Kind Of Year" as the dual-genre artist leans into his country side for his latest single, out digitally today, January 19, via Better Noise Music.
The rousing track was written post-pandemic as a feel-good anthem and was produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Shania Twain). "A Different Kind Of Year" will be included on MARKS' forthcoming sophomore album due later this year.
"It's the start of a brand-new year, a chance for you to start fresh, refocus and see what is really important in this life," shares MARKS. "This new song is all about good times, re-connecting with family and friends. Committing to yourself to make things better in the year ahead and not taking those special things for granted. It's a country song for country people, so cheers. Here's to you, here's to me and a different kind of year!"
