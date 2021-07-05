Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel

Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael is the latest rock star to be honored with the title of Kentucky Colonel by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The state bestows the honor in recognition of noteworthy accomplishments or outstanding service and on July 4th Kael took to social media to share the news that he was a recipient.

He wrote, "I am OFFICIALLY Colonel Kael now! Thanks @mikespears83 and @govandybeshear for making this happen. As a kid from Kentucky who followed his dreams until he caught them, this is an absolute honor.

"Looking forward to attending next year's @thunderoverlouisville and @kentuckyderby! @5fdp #ColonelKael #Sh*tYesSon #BBN #KentuckyBorn #VegasMade #BBN #KaelAsF*** #HailKael".

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford was also recently honored with the title and some of the past recipients include Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, John Lennon, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde.



