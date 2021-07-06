Anthrax Regroup For The 2000s As 40th Anniversary Series Continues

(hennemusic) Anthrax find themselves in regroup mode as they enter the 200s in the latest installment of the band's 40th anniversary video series. The group were caught in the crossfire of the closure of two separate record labels following the release of 1998's "Volume 8: The Threat Is Real" and the 1999 compilation, s "Return Of The Attack Of The Killer A's."
In the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the US, a series of deadly anthrax spores were sent via mail to select US politicians; the band shared information about the bacterial virus via their social media sites before jokingly suggesting they might change their name.
Anthrax dispelled the speculation when they arrived on stage for a post-9/11 benefit concert wearing matching outfits while spelling out the phrase, "We're not changing our name."
Anthrax will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog. Watch the episode here.
