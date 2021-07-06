(hennemusic) Whitesnake has announced the first two appearances on its upcoming farewell tour. David Coverdale has confirmed the band will play a pair of European festivals next summer, including France's Hellfest on June 23, 2022 and Spain's Rock Imperium Festival the same weekend.
"We can't wait to see you & play for you at Hellfest Open Air Festival!!!," says the rocker of the show, which will take place the day before the Spanish event at Parque El Batel in Cartagena on June 24-25, 2022.
"We are so incredibly excited to announce our participation in the Rock Imperium Festival as part of the forthcoming farewell tour," adds Coverdale.
Following his 1976 departure from Deep Purple, Coverdale released his solo debut, "White Snake", the following year and a second record, "North Winds", in 1978. Read more here.
Whitesnake Stream 'Give Me All Your Love' 2021 Remix
Whitesnake Share 'Whipping Boy Blues' 2021 Remix Video
Whitesnake Stream 'Lay Down Your Love' 2021 Remix
Whitesnake Share 'Slow An' Easy '2021 Remix
Whitesnake Share Blues Album Details and Release New Video
Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic 2020 In Review
Whitesnake's David Coverdale Ponders Retiring Next Year 2020 In Review
Whitesnake Stream 'Yours For The Asking' Video
David Coverdale Discusses The Origins Of Deep Purple's 'Burn'
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Former Uriah Heep Vocalist John Lawton Has Died- Robert Plant- more
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary- 5FDP's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel- more
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group- Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba- The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online- Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour
The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album
Myles Kennedy Announces U.S. Solo Tour
Ego Kill Talent Launching Acoustic EP Series
Patrick Droney Adds Dates To Fall Tour
Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery
Former Uriah Heep vocalist John Lawton Has Died
Robert Plant Revisits 2009 Collaboration With Scott Matthews