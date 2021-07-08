Sammy Hagar Planning New EP With The Circle

Sammy Hagar revealed in a new interview that he is hoping to write and record a new EP featuring five or six "great" songs with his band The Circle.

The band, which also features Sammy's former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, released their debut album, "Space Between", in 2019 and earlier this year released their "Lockdown 2020" album that featured recordings made during the pandemic.

Hagar shared his plans for new music with Ultimate Classic Rock. He said, "I'm looking at really writing five or six great songs. No filler. Every one of them, I want to say that 'This is the best song that I've written' and then the next one, 'Nope, this is better than that one and this is better than that one' and put out just five great, great songs and be happy."

He hopes that the effort can be produced by Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Dawes.) Sammy said, "His records sound so honest and real. He captures soul.

"I think that's my dream - and I'm not making an announcement, that's for damn sure. It probably wouldn't be until mid-next year that I'd get it done." Watch the interview below:

