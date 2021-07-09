The Black Crowes Launch 'Brothers Of A Feather' Concert Film

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes have joined forces with The Coda Collection to premiere "Brothers Of A Feather", a new film celebrating the 2020 reunion of the Robinson brothers.
Band founders Chris and Rich Robinson can be seen in a March 6, 2020 performance as a duo at an intimate, sold-out concert from San Francisco, CA, where they delivered stripped-down arrangements of Crowes standards.
"Brothers Of A Feather" is now available to stream in full exclusively on The Coda Collection, where fans can also access three concert and studio performance programs.
"Live at Landgraaf 1990" showcases the group's European debut on behalf of the release of their first album, "Shake Your Money Maker"; "Live at Landgraaf 1993" captures the outfit live in the Netherlands following the release of 1992's "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion"; and, 1996's "Amsterdam Sessions" presents a performance filmed in a recording studio in Holland while showcasing highlights of their third and fourth LPs, 1994's "Amorica" and 1996's "Three Snakes And One Charm." Read more and watch the trailer here
