Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary About Live Return

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are celebrating the return of live music with a new mini-documentary spotlighting their June 20 concert at New York's Madison Square Garden.
After 466 days without live music, the band reopened the famed venue with a sold-out crowd, marking the first full capacity concert in a New York arena since the start of the pandemic.
The short documentary "The Day The Music Came Back" highlights the cathartic and highly anticipated experience that the city had long been waiting for.
Playing in support of their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", the Foo Fighters delivered a marathon show over nearly three hours with a set that included a guest appearance by comedian Dave Chappelle.
The Foos dedicated the MSG show to their longtime stage manager Andy Pollard, who passed away two days prior to the event.
The band will re-open concerts at The Forum in Los Angeles on July 17. Watch the documentaryhere
