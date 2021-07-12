Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test This Week

Blink-182 vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus took to social media this past weekend to thank fans for their support and also revealed that he will be taking a significant test this week in his battle with cancer.
Hoppus shared the sad news of his diagnoses back on June 23rd. This past Saturday, July 10th, he posted a series of tweets updating fans on the progress of his treatment and his determination to beat the disease.
He wrote, "Apologies if I'm oversharing but it's so surreal to think that this week I'll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you.
"I'm going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I'm determined to kick cancer's ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let's. Heckin. Go."
Mark said in his June 23rd post, where he revealed the diagnosis, "For the past three months, I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.
"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus' Battling Cancer
