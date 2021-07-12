Samantha Fish Shares Her 'Twisted Ambition' Video

Samantha Fish has released a music video for her new track "Twisted Ambition." The song is the first single from her forthcoming new album "Faster", which is set for release on September 10th.

She had this to say, "It's about flipping the power structure, the power dynamic, in your life. The world or a personal figure might be putting you down; it's about taking control and owning your life and owning the situation."

"The whole record has a theme of taking charge and taking the reins, in a relationship or in life in general," explains Fish. "I really thought that after 2020 I'd end up with a really dismal, bleak album, but instead, we came up with something that's fun and sexy and so empowering." Watch the video below:

