Samantha Fish Shares 'Better Be Lonely' Live Video

(Noble) Samantha Fish is gearing up to release new live performance recordings on Rounder Records, starting with a powerful rendition of "Better Be Lonely" which is accompanied by an official music video.

Originally featured on her 2021 chart-topping album Faster, the alternative version of "Better Be Lonely" captures the raw energy and magnetic stage presence that Fish is known for. These upcoming releases follow a banner year of touring, where Fish shared the stage with legends like Slash, Eric Clapton, and The Rolling Stones, solidifying her place as a modern guitar hero showing no signs of slowing.

"Better Be Lonely" was recorded in Nashville during a live performance video shoot. This live track captures the essence of the album's themes-taking control in both relationships and life, with a focus on empowerment. Fish's rebellious energy pulses through "Better Be Lonely," a loose and freewheeling track driven by a blistering guitar solo.

About performing live, Samantha declares, "Making albums is one of my favourite things to do, it's an opportunity to reinvent myself and my sound... but the stage is where we go to really bring the songs to life. I feel like I connect the most with my audience from the stage. There is something so special about that kind of energy. It's raw, no frills... no big fixes or edits. It's what you can do with the moment, so I think it's important to attempt to bottle that."

Fish, an award-winning singer/songwriter and guitar powerhouse, teamed up with Outlaw Country icon Jesse Dayton to record 2023's collaborative album Death Wish Blues. The Grammy-nominated record debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart and stayed there for three consecutive weeks, marking Fish's fifth chart-topping album.

2024 has been another standout year for Samantha Fish. She kicked off with a high-profile performance alongside Eric Clapton at his Crossroads tour stop in Los Angeles, followed by a triumphant return to the New Orleans Jazz Fest, where she captivated 30,000 fans. Fish's momentum continued as she joined Slash on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, and later opened for The Rolling Stones during the final show of their North American tour. Her relentless touring schedule rolls on with more U.S. dates before she joins the 'Experience Hendrix' tour in September, and in October, Fish will take her band across the Atlantic for a month of shows in the U.K. and Europe.

Having graced the covers of Guitar World and Vintage Guitar, Samantha Fish has become a favourite of the music press. No Depression effused, "Samantha Fish can take you for a ride in the country, blow your blues away, or body slam you with some raucous rawk from her oil-can guitar," The New York Times declared, "For the last decade, she has been one of the most promising young blues performers working, a punchy singer and a rowdy guitarist. Variety Magazine called her "a badass, slide-guitar wielding female from Kansas City lobbing some blues wailing rock and roll," and Offbeat Magazine stated that Samantha was, "Well on her way to becoming an international star."

Not just stunning but a whirlwind too, touring at least 250 days a year and playing to sold-out crowds in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Australia. With live tracks like "Better Be Lonely," she's bringing the concert experience to more listeners than ever before.

