Killswitch Engage Announce Special Full Albums Streaming Event

Killswitch Engage have announced that they will be doing a very special streaming event next month that will find them performing their 2019 album, "Atonement" and their 2000 self-titled albums in full.
The stream will be taking place at The Palladium in Worcester, MA on Friday, August 6 at 7pm ET and the stream will be available on-demand for 48 hours after the fact.
Frontman Jesse Leach had this to say, "I am pleased we were able to finally pull this together. I hope everyone who watches enjoys this as much as we did making it.
"Aside from the music, the laughter and funny moments were an equal part of the experience. The whole package really feels like a Killswitch experience and we're stoked for everyone to see and hear it.". Get tickets here.
