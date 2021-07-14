Dierks Bentley Releases 'Live From Telluride' EP

Dierks Bentley has shared a short behind the scenes clip of his performance of the U2 classic "Pride (In The Name Of Love)", that appears on his brand new "Live From Telluride" EP.

The new EP was captured during Dierks' performance at the 48th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival last month where he was joined by The War And Treaty, Larkin Poe and Sam Bush.

Bentley had this to say, "This really was a once in a lifetime show for me. Getting to play at my favorite festival...with some of my favorite musicians and performers...in one of my favorite places in the world...felt like a dream.

"Luckily this dream was captured on tape and I can go back and relive the way it felt that night whenever I want." See the EP tracklist and watch the behind the scenes clip below:





Live From Telluride Tracklist:

1.) "Woman, Amen" - Live - Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty2.) "Travelin' Light" - Live - Dierks Bentley feat. Larkin Poe3.) "Bad Angel" - Live - Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty4.) "Wish You Were Here" by Pink Floyd - Live - Dierks Bentley5.) "Pride (In The Name Of Love)" by U2 - Live - Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty, Sam Bush

Behind The Scenes video

