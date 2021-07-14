We Came As Romans Deliver 'Darkbloom' With New Video

We Came As Romans have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Darkbloom", which is the follow up to their 2019 tracks "From the First Note" and "Carry the Weight," their first new tracks since the tragic death of Kyle Pavone.

Guitarist Joshua Moore had this to say about the new track, "The idea behind 'Darkbloom' is that even through the darkest, most difficult times of life, there is still the potential, or possibility, of personal growth.

"As long as we're not willing to completely concede to the negative emotion or thought that feels like it has taken over, then we can be strong enough to overcome and push through to a different future.

"This song is about having the mind to be able to acknowledge the reality of situations we're in, but having the strength to weather the adversity. It's about making the choice to keep putting the effort forth to move your life forward, in the face of the most difficult times you'll experience." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Livestream Event

We Came As Romans Working On New Album and Postpone Tour

We Came As Romans Announce Free Virtual Festival

We Came As Romans Release 'From The First Note' Video

We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Anniversary Tour

We Came As Romans Release First Songs Since Kyle's Death

We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review

We Came As Romans Announce Promise Me Tribute Show To Kyle

News > We Came As Romans