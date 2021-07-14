We Came As Romans Deliver 'Darkbloom' With New Video

We Came As Romans have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Darkbloom", which is the follow up to their 2019 tracks "From the First Note" and "Carry the Weight," their first new tracks since the tragic death of Kyle Pavone.
Guitarist Joshua Moore had this to say about the new track, "The idea behind 'Darkbloom' is that even through the darkest, most difficult times of life, there is still the potential, or possibility, of personal growth.
"As long as we're not willing to completely concede to the negative emotion or thought that feels like it has taken over, then we can be strong enough to overcome and push through to a different future.
"This song is about having the mind to be able to acknowledge the reality of situations we're in, but having the strength to weather the adversity. It's about making the choice to keep putting the effort forth to move your life forward, in the face of the most difficult times you'll experience." Watch the video below:
We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Livestream Event
We Came As Romans Working On New Album and Postpone Tour
We Came As Romans Announce Free Virtual Festival
We Came As Romans Release 'From The First Note' Video
We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Anniversary Tour
We Came As Romans Release First Songs Since Kyle's Death
We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest
We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review
We Came As Romans Announce Promise Me Tribute Show To Kyle
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts- Underoath- more
Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Recovering From Surgery- more
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more
Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast- Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary- Metallica- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour
Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts
Underoath Share Visualizer For New Single 'Damn Excuses'
Andrew W.K. Releases 'Everybody Sins' Video
We Came As Romans Deliver 'Darkbloom' With New Video
Turnstile Premiere 'Alien Love Call' (Feat. Blood Orange) Video
Dierks Bentley Releases 'Live From Telluride' EP
Within Temptation and Annisokay Share 'Shed My Skin' Video