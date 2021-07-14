Within Temptation and Annisokay Share 'Shed My Skin' Video

As Within Temptation gear up for their online show "Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality" this week (July 15th and 16th), they have shared a music video for their new single "Shed My Skin".

The new track is a collaboration with German metalcore band Annisokay. Frontwoman Sharon den Adel had this to say, "'Shed My Skin' revolves around dealing with inevitable changes in life.

"It is about becoming the person we are meant to be, even if that means losing people we love, but have grown apart from. Real growth begins where comfort zones end and that's exactly what the song is all about: If we don't change, we don't grow. If we don't grow, we aren't really living." Watch the video below:

