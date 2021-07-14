Within Temptation and Annisokay Share 'Shed My Skin' Video

As Within Temptation gear up for their online show "Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality" this week (July 15th and 16th), they have shared a music video for their new single "Shed My Skin".
The new track is a collaboration with German metalcore band Annisokay. Frontwoman Sharon den Adel had this to say, "'Shed My Skin' revolves around dealing with inevitable changes in life.
"It is about becoming the person we are meant to be, even if that means losing people we love, but have grown apart from. Real growth begins where comfort zones end and that's exactly what the song is all about: If we don't change, we don't grow. If we don't grow, we aren't really living." Watch the video below:
Within Temptation Reschedule The Aftermath VR Streaming Event
Evanescence and Within Temptation Postpone Tour
Within Temptation Release 'The Purge' Video
Within Temptation Release 'Entertain You' Video
Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You
Within Temptation Release New Single 'Entertain You'
Within Temptation To Livestream Historic Show
Evanescence and Within Temptation Share New Tour Dates
Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts- Underoath- more
Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Recovering From Surgery- more
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more
Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast- Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary- Metallica- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour
Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts
Underoath Share Visualizer For New Single 'Damn Excuses'
Andrew W.K. Releases 'Everybody Sins' Video
We Came As Romans Deliver 'Darkbloom' With New Video
Turnstile Premiere 'Alien Love Call' (Feat. Blood Orange) Video
Dierks Bentley Releases 'Live From Telluride' EP
Within Temptation and Annisokay Share 'Shed My Skin' Video