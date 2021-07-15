Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops Country Chart With 'Am I The Only One'

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Digital Song Sales charts with his new solo single "Am I The Only One".

The track also came in at No. 14 on the all genre Billboard Hot 100 chart and claimed the No. 2 spot on the Digital Song Sales with first-week sales of 59,300 copies.

The track also enjoyed 4 million streams in the U.S. during the first week, according to the trade publication. Lewis wrote the song with Ira Dean and Jeffrey Steele. Check it out below:

