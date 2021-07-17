Katastro just released their brand new album, "Sucker, and to celebrate we have asked them to tell us about the single and video, "The Way I Feel." Here is the story:
The song "The Way I Feel," all in all, represents the frustrations of a dead end relationship. It's our first attempt as a band to create a fun, windows down, summer song while still pouring meaningful emotion into describing what us and the rest of the world at that point were going through. All the frustrations, setbacks, and tragedy of dealing with the pandemic and the unknown future of what was to come certainly played a part in the genesis of the track.
The intention of the music video was to depict a sort of "Groundhogs Day" scenario where the monotony of doing the same thing every single day pushes the mental limits of a person, but at the same time, trying to find the fun and positivity of it all.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Singled Out: Katastro's The Way I Feel