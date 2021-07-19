Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album

Daughtry have shared a lyric video for their new track "Lioness". The song comes from their forthcoming album, entitled "Dearly Beloved", which is set to be released on September 17th.

"Lioness" follows the previous single from the record, "Heavy Is The Crown", which claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales chart.

They will be celebrating the album release by hitting the road this fall for a headline tour that feature support from Sevendust, Tremonti and Tavis Bracht. See the tracklisting and watch the video below:

01. Desperation

02. World On Fire

03. Heavy Is The Crown

04. Changes Are Coming

05. Dearly Beloved

06. Cry For Help

07. Evil

08. Asylum

09. The Victim

10. Somebody

11. Call You Mine

12. Lioness

13. Break Into My Heart

