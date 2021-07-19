Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album

Daughtry have shared a lyric video for their new track "Lioness". The song comes from their forthcoming album, entitled "Dearly Beloved", which is set to be released on September 17th.
"Lioness" follows the previous single from the record, "Heavy Is The Crown", which claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales chart.
They will be celebrating the album release by hitting the road this fall for a headline tour that feature support from Sevendust, Tremonti and Tavis Bracht. See the tracklisting and watch the video below:
01. Desperation
02. World On Fire
03. Heavy Is The Crown
04. Changes Are Coming
05. Dearly Beloved
06. Cry For Help
07. Evil
08. Asylum
09. The Victim
10. Somebody
11. Call You Mine
12. Lioness
13. Break Into My Heart
