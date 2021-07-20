Aaron Lewis Launching Full Band Solo Tour

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has announced that he will hitting the road this fall for a solo tour that will feature a full band, instead of his usual solo acoustic shows.

The tour from Aaron Lewis And The Stateliners is set to kick off on October 2nd in Inman, KS at the 365 Sports Complex and will finish with two nights at the Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel in Rochester, WA on December 11th and 12th.

Lewis will be launching the trek on the strength of his latest single, "Am I The Only One" from his forthcoming album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and No. 2 on the all genre Digital Song Sales chart. See the tour dates below:

Oct. 02 - Inman, KS - 365 Sports Complex

Oct. 07 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Oct. 08 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

Oct. 15 - Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

Oct. 17 - Charleston, WV - Municipal Auditorium*

Oct. 21 - Aurora, IL - The Piazza

Oct. 22 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino

Oct. 23 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

Oct. 28 - Sault Ste Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino

Oct. 29 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort

Oct. 30 - Florence, IN - Belterra Casino Resort

Nov. 03 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Nov. 06 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Resort & Casino

Nov. 20 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino

Nov. 21 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino

Dec. 03 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

Dec. 05 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Casino

Dec. 11 - Rochester, WA - Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel

Dec. 12 - Rochester, WA - Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel

Related Stories

Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops Country Chart With 'Am I The Only One'

Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna Announce The American Drive-In Tour

News > Aaron Lewis