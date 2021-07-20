Aaron Lewis Launching Full Band Solo Tour

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has announced that he will hitting the road this fall for a solo tour that will feature a full band, instead of his usual solo acoustic shows.
The tour from Aaron Lewis And The Stateliners is set to kick off on October 2nd in Inman, KS at the 365 Sports Complex and will finish with two nights at the Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel in Rochester, WA on December 11th and 12th.
Lewis will be launching the trek on the strength of his latest single, "Am I The Only One" from his forthcoming album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and No. 2 on the all genre Digital Song Sales chart. See the tour dates below:
Oct. 02 - Inman, KS - 365 Sports Complex
Oct. 07 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Oct. 08 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
Oct. 15 - Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino
Oct. 17 - Charleston, WV - Municipal Auditorium*
Oct. 21 - Aurora, IL - The Piazza
Oct. 22 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino
Oct. 23 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
Oct. 28 - Sault Ste Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino
Oct. 29 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort
Oct. 30 - Florence, IN - Belterra Casino Resort
Nov. 03 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Nov. 06 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Resort & Casino
Nov. 20 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino
Nov. 21 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino
Dec. 03 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort
Dec. 05 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Casino
Dec. 11 - Rochester, WA - Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel
Dec. 12 - Rochester, WA - Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel
