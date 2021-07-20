Foo Fighters Reschedule Los Angeles Forum Concert

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have announced a rescheduled date for their recently-postponed concert at The Forum in Los Angeles. The band shut down the original show after a member of their organization tested positive for COVID-19.
Originally set for July 17, the event will now take place on August 26; tickets will automatically be valid for the new date. For refund inquiries, please defer to your point of purchase.
The Foo Fighters are touring in support of their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", which debuted at No. 1 in several countries while entering the US charts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Watch the "Shame Shame" video here
