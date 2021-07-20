Thrice Premiere New Song 'Scavengers' And Announce Album

Thrice have released a brand new song called "Scavengers". The track comes from their forthcoming 11th studio album, "Horizons/East", which is set to hit stores on September 17th.
The band will be celebrating the new album's release by launching a U.S. tour this fall that will feature special guests Touche Amore, Self Defense Famly, and Jim Ward will be joining the bill for the first three shows (Houston, Dallas and Austin).
The tour is set to kick off on September 24th in Houston, TX at the Warehouse and will run until October 30th where is will wrap up in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues. Stream the new song and see the tour dates below:
September 24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse
September 25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
September 26 - Austin, TX - Emos
September 28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven
September 29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery
October 1 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
October 2 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live!
October 4 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
October 5 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
October 7 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
October 8 -Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
October 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
October 10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
October 12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
October 13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
October 15 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall
October 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
October 17 - Chicago, IL - Concord
October 18 - Sauget, IL - Pops
October 20 - Denver, CO - Ogden
October 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union
October 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland
October 24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
October 26 - Berkley, CA - UC Theater
October 27 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
October 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
October 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
October 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
