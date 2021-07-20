Thrice Premiere New Song 'Scavengers' And Announce Album

Thrice have released a brand new song called "Scavengers". The track comes from their forthcoming 11th studio album, "Horizons/East", which is set to hit stores on September 17th.

The band will be celebrating the new album's release by launching a U.S. tour this fall that will feature special guests Touche Amore, Self Defense Famly, and Jim Ward will be joining the bill for the first three shows (Houston, Dallas and Austin).

The tour is set to kick off on September 24th in Houston, TX at the Warehouse and will run until October 30th where is will wrap up in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues. Stream the new song and see the tour dates below:

September 24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse

September 25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

September 26 - Austin, TX - Emos

September 28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

September 29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery

October 1 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

October 2 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live!

October 4 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

October 5 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

October 7 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

October 8 -Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

October 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

October 10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

October 12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

October 13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

October 15 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

October 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

October 17 - Chicago, IL - Concord

October 18 - Sauget, IL - Pops

October 20 - Denver, CO - Ogden

October 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union

October 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland

October 24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

October 26 - Berkley, CA - UC Theater

October 27 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

October 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

October 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

October 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Related Stories

Thrice, Touche Amore, and Self Defense Family Announce Fall Tour

Thrice Share Two Acoustic Lockdown Performances

Thrice Streaming New Song 'Only Us'

Thrice Release New Video and Announce Album

News > Thrice