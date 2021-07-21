Mastodon Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium Extended

Mastodon Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium will be available for an additional 72 hours until July 22 at 2:59 AM ET / July 21 at 11:59 PM PT, due to high demand.



On July 15, the band performed their first-ever acoustic show in HD from their hometown of Atlanta in a rare intimate setting and streamed around the world.

The show was billed as follows: "Come see Mastodon amongst the sharks! Celebrate Mastodon's 21st year with a once in a lifetime streaming experience. Mark your calendars for July 15th, Mastodon will be performing at an out of this world venue.

"You don't want to miss Mastodon as you've never heard them before at the Georgia Aquarium for this rare event. This is the kind of show all your friends will be jealous of, bring them along for the ride. Tickets and bundles on sale now.

"$1 from each t-shirt sold will be donated to the Georgia Aquarium." Tickets are available here

