The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 U.S. No Filter Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones have announced the rescheduled dates for their U.S. No Filter Tour which was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The 13-date trek is set to launch on September 26th at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO and will wrap up on November 20th in Austin, TX at the Circuit of The Americas.

Unfortunately, the dates for shows in Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo could not be rescheduled and according to the announcement, ticketholders will be notified by Ticketmaster with refund details.

Frontman Mick Jaggar had this to say, "I'm so excited to get back on the stage again, and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!" See the dates below:

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Dates:

09/26 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center09/30 - Charlotte, NC - Bank Of America Stadium10/04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field10/09 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium10/13 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival10/17 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium10/24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium10/29 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium11/02 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium11/06 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium11/11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium11/15 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field11/20 - Austin, TX - Circuit of The Americas

