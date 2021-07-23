Bullet For My Valentine Unleash 'Parasite' Video

Bullet For My Valentine have released a music video for their brand song "Parasite," which is the second single from their forthcoming self-titled album that will arrive on October 22nd.

The band had this to say about the new track, "'Parasite' is an absolute RAGER from start to finish!!! Easily one of the gnarliest tracks we've ever written - we couldn't be more stoked to finally get it out there."

director Fiona Garden said of the video, "For 'Parasite,' we just wanted to let the song rip. The intensity and fury of the track tears along, pure performance and vitality

"Along the way, in a world defined by blinding light and the phenomenal graphic work of artist Carl Addy, we see this new infinite incarnation of the avatar aM cuts being ritualistically infected and drawn further into limitless oblivion. No locusts were harmed in the making of this video." Watch the video below:

