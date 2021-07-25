.

Voivod Crowdfunding We Are Connected Documentary

Michael Angulia | 07-25-2021

Film promo poster

Voivod are quickly reaching their goal from their recently launched Kickstarter campaign to help fund their documentary film "We Are Connected."

The band shared that they are working with film director Belalcazar, who also directed the critically acclaimed Chuck Schuldiner documentary "DEATH by Metal".

Felipe shared, "We managed to film about a quarter of the interviews planned before the pandemic hit in March 2020, and plan to resume production once cross-border restrictions are lifted."

Drummer Michel "Away" Langevin said of working with the director, "We have worked with Felipe in other projects, and we have a mutual understanding of VOIVOD's story."

At press time they have raised $33,481 of their $35, 822 goal. See the campaign page here.

