Chevelle Announce Fall Headline Tour

Chevelle have announced that they will hitting the road for a U.S. headline tour this fall in support of their brand new studio album, "Niratias".
The tour is set to launch on September 1st in Kansas City, MO at the Uptown Theater and will be concluding on November 21st in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE.
"Well, we have to say we are pretty damn happy about a new year, a new album, and now, a new tour. Here's to seeing you all out there," the band said in the announcement.
Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow, July 27th, followed by the general on-sale this Friday, July 30th. See the dates below:
9/1 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
9/3 - Pryor, OK - Catch the Fever Festival Grounds
9/4 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
9/5 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
9/8 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall
9/10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Amphitheater
9/11 - Mansfield, OH - Ohio State Reformatory (Inkcarceration)
9/12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
9/14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
9/15 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery
9/17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
9/18 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre (RIFF FEST)
9/19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
9/21 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center
9/22 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
9/24 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center
9/25 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Event Center - Grand Hall
11/4 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
11/5 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
11/6 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
11/9 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
11/10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
11/12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Daytona International Speedway
11/13 -Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
11/14 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
11/16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
11/17 - Richmond, VA - The National
11/18 - Norfolk, VA - Norva Theater
11/20 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
11/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
