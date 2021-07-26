Chevelle Announce Fall Headline Tour

Chevelle have announced that they will hitting the road for a U.S. headline tour this fall in support of their brand new studio album, "Niratias".

The tour is set to launch on September 1st in Kansas City, MO at the Uptown Theater and will be concluding on November 21st in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE.

"Well, we have to say we are pretty damn happy about a new year, a new album, and now, a new tour. Here's to seeing you all out there," the band said in the announcement.

Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow, July 27th, followed by the general on-sale this Friday, July 30th. See the dates below:

9/1 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

9/3 - Pryor, OK - Catch the Fever Festival Grounds

9/4 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/5 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

9/8 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

9/10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Amphitheater

9/11 - Mansfield, OH - Ohio State Reformatory (Inkcarceration)

9/12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

9/15 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery

9/17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/18 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre (RIFF FEST)

9/19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

9/21 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center

9/22 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

9/24 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center

9/25 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Event Center - Grand Hall

11/4 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

11/5 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

11/6 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

11/9 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

11/12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Daytona International Speedway

11/13 -Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

11/14 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

11/16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

11/17 - Richmond, VA - The National

11/18 - Norfolk, VA - Norva Theater

11/20 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

11/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

