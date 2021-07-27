.

RIP Metal Church Vocalist Mike Howe

Michael Angulia | 07-27-2021

Album cover art

Metal Church have shared the sad news that vocalist Mike Howe passed away at his home in California. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The band wrote the following message to fans via social media, ""It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music.

Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California. We are devastated and at a loss for words. Please respect our privacy and the Howe family's privacy during this most difficult time."

