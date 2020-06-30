Slipknot's Debut 21st Anniversary Marked By Joey Jordison

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison took to social media on Monday to share his reflection on the 21st anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album.

Jordison shared a photo of his double-platinum plaque for the album on Instagram on Monday (June 29th and wrote, "It's almost hard to believe how these years have flown by like blast beats.

"That album was & will always be some of the absolute best memories of my life. There's nothing out there quite like it, and what it did for all of us & the Metal world. It made all of our dreams come true, and the overall reaction from the fans almost collapsed venues & stadiums worldwide.

"We didn't expect it, but it absolutely exploded! We were so determined, hungry, and ready to take on the world and we did. We feared no one, and it showed when we took the stage. It was just 'that' time. Total mystery it was.

"Thank you to Monte Conner, Dave Rath, and all at Roadrunner Records... Sophia John, Ross 'The King' Robinson & Chuck Johnson. To the fans, you guys made this happen for all of us, and I dedicate this anniversary to YOU!!! Metal Forever. Thank you eternally! Joey Jordison no.1." See his post here.





