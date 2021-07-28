Dream Theater Announce New Album 'A View From The Top Of The World'

Dream Theater have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, which will be entitled "A View From The Top Of The World" on October 22nd.
The acclaimed band's 15th studio record was produced by John Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James "Jimmy T" Meslin and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap.
Petrucci had this to say about the new effort, "We just love to play our instruments. That never goes away. I love to be creative, write, and exercise that part of my mind.
"We've been able to do this for a long time, and we don't take it for granted. Whenever we get together, we know we can't disappoint ourselves or our fans, so we manage to try even harder."
James LaBrie added, "We approach every album like it's our first. It's been such a great ride, but we're not going to stop." See the tracklisting below:
1) The Alien (9:32)
2) Answering The Call (7:35)
3) Invisible Monster (6:31)
4) Sleeping Giant (10:05)
5) Transcending Time (6:25)
6) Awaken The Master (9:47)
7) A View From The Top Of The World (20:24)
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Heading West With Piano Tour
Dream Theater Have Finished Recording New Album
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Shares Mike Portnoy Live Chat Excerpt
Dream Theater's James LaBrie Guests On Evergrey's New Album
Dream Theater's John Petrucci On Working With Mike Portnoy Again
Dream Theater's Petrucci On Working With Mike Portnoy Again
Mike Portnoy Reflects On Media Coverage Of Dream Theater Exit
Mike Portnoy Discusses Exit From Dream Theater
Dream Theater Announce 2020 Distance Over Time Tour Dates
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert- ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From Tour- Rush- more
Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46- RIP Metal Church's Mike Howe- Intimate Metallica- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles- Chevelle Announce Fall Tour- Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour '21- more
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road- more
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert
ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From North American Tour
Rush's Cinema Strangiato Coming To Movie Theaters
AC/DC Share Story Behind 'Witch's Spell' Video
Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Built By Nations' In New Video
Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Don't Tread On Me'
Dream Theater Announce New Album 'A View From The Top Of The World'
Switchfoot Premiere 'the bones of us' Video