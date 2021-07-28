Dream Theater Announce New Album 'A View From The Top Of The World'

Dream Theater have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, which will be entitled "A View From The Top Of The World" on October 22nd.

The acclaimed band's 15th studio record was produced by John Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James "Jimmy T" Meslin and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap.

Petrucci had this to say about the new effort, "We just love to play our instruments. That never goes away. I love to be creative, write, and exercise that part of my mind.

"We've been able to do this for a long time, and we don't take it for granted. Whenever we get together, we know we can't disappoint ourselves or our fans, so we manage to try even harder."

James LaBrie added, "We approach every album like it's our first. It's been such a great ride, but we're not going to stop." See the tracklisting below:

1) The Alien (9:32)

2) Answering The Call (7:35)

3) Invisible Monster (6:31)

4) Sleeping Giant (10:05)

5) Transcending Time (6:25)

6) Awaken The Master (9:47)

7) A View From The Top Of The World (20:24)

