Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen launched the live debut of Mammoth WVH with its first-ever full concert performance during a club show in Lawrence, KS on July 27.

The gig at the city's Bottleneck venue saw the rocker deliver 12 tracks from the self-titled debut album, according to setlist.fm, starting with show-opener "Don't Back Down" - video of which has surfaced online alongside a clip of "Think It Over."

Wolfgang is joined by a live lineup that includes guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garret Whitlock. "Show number 1 is officially in the books," shared Wolfgang on social media. "Thanks so much for coming out and sharing this special night with us, folks. I won't forget it."

According to the group's live calendar, the Kansas show appears to be one of two warm-up dates for Mammoth WVH before they join Guns N' Roses for an extended US stadium tour that will open this Saturday, July 31 in Hershey, PA; the band will also mix in headline shows of their own during the trek. Watch some fan filmed footage from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

