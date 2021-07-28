Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen launched the live debut of Mammoth WVH with its first-ever full concert performance during a club show in Lawrence, KS on July 27.
The gig at the city's Bottleneck venue saw the rocker deliver 12 tracks from the self-titled debut album, according to setlist.fm, starting with show-opener "Don't Back Down" - video of which has surfaced online alongside a clip of "Think It Over."
Wolfgang is joined by a live lineup that includes guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garret Whitlock. "Show number 1 is officially in the books," shared Wolfgang on social media. "Thanks so much for coming out and sharing this special night with us, folks. I won't forget it."
According to the group's live calendar, the Kansas show appears to be one of two warm-up dates for Mammoth WVH before they join Guns N' Roses for an extended US stadium tour that will open this Saturday, July 31 in Hershey, PA; the band will also mix in headline shows of their own during the trek. Watch some fan filmed footage from the show here.
