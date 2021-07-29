Pink Floyd Streaming 'Marooned' Demo

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing audio of a demo for "Marooned", an instrumental from the band's 1994 album, "The Division Bell." "Marooned" has the distinction of being the only Pink Floyd track to ever win a Grammy Award when it was honored as Best Rock Instrumental Performance at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards in 1995.
"The birth of Marooned from the Pink Floyd sessions of January 1993," says the band. "Originally known as Cosmic 13, it's just Rick, David, Nick and Guy jamming direct to a stereo DAT machine at Britannia Row Studios. Posted on 28 July 2021, to mark Rick's birthday."
Keyboardist and founding member Wright - who would have turned 78 this week - died at his London, UK home in 2008 at the age of 65 from lung cancer.
Pink Floyd's fourteenth album, "The Division Bell" topped the charts in more than a dozen countries upon its release. Stream the song and watch the video for the album version here.
