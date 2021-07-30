Cradle Of Filth Announce Existence If Futile Album and Share Video

Cradle Of Filth have announced that they will be releasing their new album "Existence Is Futile" on October 22nd and have shared a video for the new single "Crawling King Chaos".

Frontman Dani Filth had this to say, "The album is about existentialism, existential dread and fear of the unknown. The concept wasn't created by the pandemic. We'd written it long before that began, but the pandemic is the tip of the cotton-bud as far as the way the world is headed, you know?

"I guess the title, Existence Is Futile, does sound a little morbid. But again, it's more about recognising that truth and saying that everything is permitted because nothing really matters, which mimics the occultist Aleister Crowley's maxim.

"We all know we're going to die, so we might as well indulge life while we possess it. The final track on the album - 'Us, Dark, Invincible' - really drives that point home.

"Also, the artwork for this record was created by the Latvian visionary Arthur Berzinsh, who also dressed the last two albums, and that reeks of the exceedingly beautiful yet apocalyptic too."

Diehard fans will be thrilled to learn that horror icon Doug 'Pinhead' Bradley makes a welcome return to the Cradle fold, lending his dulcet tones to the band's most politically astute song to date, the epic 'Suffer Our Dominion' as well as the album bonus track 'Sisters Of The Mist', which is the conclusion to the 'Her Ghost In The Fog' trilogy that started over 20 years ago on the infamous and classic Midian.

Yet today, the hellhounds from Suffolk will reveal one of their most brutal tracks on the new album, accompanied by an infernal music video directed by Vicente Cordero. Poison your eyes and ears with Cradle Of Filth's latest Lovecraftian anthem and evoke the 'Crawling King Chaos' here: https://youtu.be/Wks1aBh49sQ

Related Stories

Cradle Of Filth Welcome New Member

Dani Filth Stars In New Horror Film Baphomet

Cradle Of Filth Launching Maledictus Athenaeum Comic Book Anthology Series

Cradle Of Filth To Declare 'Existence If Futile' With New Album

Cradle Of Filth Lose Member And Beginning Next Album

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

Fallen Legion Stream New Song Featuring Cradle Of Filth Star

News > Cradle Of Filth