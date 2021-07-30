X Ambassadors Reveal New Single 'Okay'

X Ambassadors have released a performance video for their brand new song entitled "Okay." The track is the follow-up to their previous single "My Own Monster", which arrived back in June.

Both songs come from the band's forthcoming third studio album "The Beautiful Liar," which is set to hit stores on September 24th. Frontman Sam Nelson Harris had this to say:

"Life is unpredictable. Things happen that are out of control all the time. We all are living in a constant state of uncertainty. And yet... I say it all the time. 'Everything's gonna be okay.'" Watch the video below:

