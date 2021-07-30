.

X Ambassadors Reveal New Single 'Okay'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-30-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

X Ambassadors have released a performance video for their brand new song entitled "Okay." The track is the follow-up to their previous single "My Own Monster", which arrived back in June.

Both songs come from the band's forthcoming third studio album "The Beautiful Liar," which is set to hit stores on September 24th. Frontman Sam Nelson Harris had this to say:

"Life is unpredictable. Things happen that are out of control all the time. We all are living in a constant state of uncertainty. And yet... I say it all the time. 'Everything's gonna be okay.'" Watch the video below:

Related Stories


X Ambassadors Reveal New Single 'Okay'

X Ambassadors Announce Beautiful Liar Tour

X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'

X Ambassadors Release 'Don't Stay' Video

News > X Ambassadors

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo- Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison- Cradle Of Filth Announce Album- more

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary- Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- more

RIP ZZ Top Legend Dusty Hill- Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert- Rush- AC/DC- more

Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46- RIP Metal Church's Mike Howe- Intimate Metallica- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head

Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois

Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois

A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut

advertisement
Latest News

Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo

Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison

Cradle Of Filth Announce Existence If Futile Album and Share Video

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Atone' Video

Tommy Emmanuel and Richard Smith Share 'Serenade to Summertime' Video

Oak Ridge Boys Replacing Alan Jackson At Grand Ole Prix Show

X Ambassadors Reveal New Single 'Okay'

Singled Out: Nobody's Girl's Promised Land