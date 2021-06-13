X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'

X Ambassadors have released a brand new single entitled "My Own Monster", which was produced by Andrew Wells (Young the Giant, Halsey, Fitz and the Tantrums).

The band is gearing up to release their third album later this year. Frontman Sam Nelson Harris had this to say about the new track, "It's a song about someone who has a voice inside their head.

There's something evil about the voice, but the person is attracted to that and ultimately decides, 'I'm going to embrace this awful thing, let it be my best friend and let it protect me. What could possibly happen?'" Stream the song below:

