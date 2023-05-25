X Ambassadors Ink Deal and Share New Song 'Happy People'

(PR) X Ambassadors have released a performance video for their brand new single, "Happy People." The track is the first offering under the group's just announced deal with Virgin Music. e2pr sent over these details:

In welcoming X Ambassadors to the Virgin Music family, Jacqueline Saturn, President says, "X Ambassadors are at a point in their career where they know exactly where they are going and what they want in a partner to help them get there. We are thrilled to have them join Virgin and we will use our global resources to help them reach new audiences and excel even further in what is already an incredible career. We can't wait to share their new music."

The new single, "Happy People," is a soulful and introspective song featuring acoustic guitar backed by piano. Lead singer Sam Nelson and the featured artists Teddy Swims & Jac Ross display their impressive vocals and ability to harmonize with one another throughout the song. Lyrically, the new song focuses on striving for happiness while struggling with one's own mental health.

"Happy People" is a part of the band's ongoing '(Eg)' collaborative singles project which highlights the band's songwriting/producing abilities. Along with the track release, X Ambassadors today released a video for "Happy People" which includes the full band and both featured musicians performing on a suburban front lawn highlighting the collaborative 'singalong' feel of the new single.

X Ambassadors lead singer Sam Nelson says, "Our new song "Happy People," featuring Teddy Swims and Jack Ross, is about struggling to maintain your own health and happiness while constantly being assaulted with images of everyone else's seemingly perfect lives. This is something we all come up against every day, just looking down on our phones. Having the opportunity to work with Teddy and Jack on this song was a transcendent experience with both of them. Any time they open their mouths, you just feel so deeply what it is they're saying and what it is they're singing, they cannot help but reveal everything to you when they sing and that is golden."

"Happy People" is the latest in a series of successful releases for X Ambassadors. After organically attracting an audience, their 2015 full-length debut, VHS, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and eventually earned a platinum certification, paving the way for Orion [2019] and The Beautiful Liar [2021]. Along the way, their dynamic catalog continued to grow, highlighted by anthems such as the quadruple-platinum "Unsteady," triple-platinum "Renegades," and platinum "Jungle" [with Jamie N Commons], "Home" [with Machine Gun Kelly & Bebe Rexha], and more. At the same time, their music has coursed through popular culture with high-profile collabs, including the triple-platinum "Sucker for Pain" [with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic, & Ty Dolla $ign] from Suicide Squad: The Album. Meanwhile, they've sold out hallowed venues around the world and graced the bills of top festivals. In 2021, the first iteration of (Eg) yielded "ultraviolet.tragedies" [feat. Terrell Hines], "skip.that.party" [with Jensen McRae], and "torture" [with Earl St. Clair].

X Ambassadors are currently on a summer tour where they will be heading to Europe for a series of performances. Upcoming dates below.

May 27, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - WonderWorks Festival

June 8, 2023 - Budapest, HU - Akvarium Klub

June 10, 2023 - Hradec Kralove, CZ - Rock For People

June 17, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - WonderRoad Festival

June 23, 2023 - Evreux, FR - Rock In Evreux

June 24, 2023 - Bad Rappenau, DE - Blacksheep Festival

June 27, 2023 - London, UK - Lafayette

June 26, 2023 - London, UK (Sam Nelson Solo Show) - The Slaughtered Lamb

August 12, 2023 - Quebec, CA - Cigale Music Festival

