X Ambassadors Announce Beautiful Liar Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-14-2021

X Ambassadors tour poster

Last week X Ambassadors surprised fans with the release of a new song called "My Own Monster", and today they announced they will be returning to the road this fall.

The North American leg of the Beautiful Liar Tour is scheduled to kick off on October 15th in San Diego, CA at the House Of Blues and will be conclude on November 20th in Los Angeles, CA at Belasco.

They have recruited Scarypoolparty to provide direct support for the tour and Taylor Janzen will be the opening act for all stops on the North American portion of the tour.

The European leg will be launched on February 22nd of next year in London, UK at eARTH and will finish up on March 18th in St Petersburg, Russia at Morze. See the dates below:

Beautiful Liar Tour Dates


October 15 San Diego, CA HOB
October 16 Phoenix AZ Marquee
October 18 Tulsa, OK Cain's
October 19 Austin, TX Emo's
October 22 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
October 23 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
October 25 Asheville, NC Orange Peel
October 27 New York, NY Webster Hall
October 28 Boston, MA Big Night Live
October 29 Philadelphia, PA TLA
October 30 Washington, DC Lincoln Theater
November 1 Toronto, ONT Danforth
November 2 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's
November 4 Chicago, IL Vic
November 5 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe
November 6 Milwaukee, WI Rave
November 8 Kansas City, MO Truman
November 9 Minneapolis, MN Varsity
November 11 Denver, CO Ogden
November 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
November 13 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House
November 15 Seattle, WA Showbox
November 16 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
November 17 Portland, OR Roseland
November 19 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
November 20 Los Angeles, CA Belasco
February 22 London, UK eARTH
February 23 Manchester, UK Club Academy
March 7 Krakow, POL Klub Studio
March 9 Gdansk, POL B90
March 10 Vilnius, LITH Loftas
March 11 Riga, LAT Palladium
March 15 Kiev, UKR Caribbean
March 17 Moscow, RUSS Izvestia Hall
March 18 St Petersburg, RUSS Morze

