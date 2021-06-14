X Ambassadors Announce Beautiful Liar Tour

Last week X Ambassadors surprised fans with the release of a new song called "My Own Monster", and today they announced they will be returning to the road this fall.

The North American leg of the Beautiful Liar Tour is scheduled to kick off on October 15th in San Diego, CA at the House Of Blues and will be conclude on November 20th in Los Angeles, CA at Belasco.

They have recruited Scarypoolparty to provide direct support for the tour and Taylor Janzen will be the opening act for all stops on the North American portion of the tour.

The European leg will be launched on February 22nd of next year in London, UK at eARTH and will finish up on March 18th in St Petersburg, Russia at Morze. See the dates below:

Beautiful Liar Tour Dates

October 15 San Diego, CA HOBOctober 16 Phoenix AZ MarqueeOctober 18 Tulsa, OK Cain'sOctober 19 Austin, TX Emo'sOctober 22 Nashville, TN Brooklyn BowlOctober 23 Louisville, KY Mercury BallroomOctober 25 Asheville, NC Orange PeelOctober 27 New York, NY Webster HallOctober 28 Boston, MA Big Night LiveOctober 29 Philadelphia, PA TLAOctober 30 Washington, DC Lincoln TheaterNovember 1 Toronto, ONT DanforthNovember 2 Detroit, MI St. Andrew'sNovember 4 Chicago, IL VicNovember 5 Indianapolis, IN DeluxeNovember 6 Milwaukee, WI RaveNovember 8 Kansas City, MO TrumanNovember 9 Minneapolis, MN VarsityNovember 11 Denver, CO OgdenNovember 12 Salt Lake City, UT The DepotNovember 13 Boise, ID Revolution Concert HouseNovember 15 Seattle, WA ShowboxNovember 16 Spokane, WA Knitting FactoryNovember 17 Portland, OR RoselandNovember 19 Sacramento, CA Ace of SpadesNovember 20 Los Angeles, CA BelascoFebruary 22 London, UK eARTHFebruary 23 Manchester, UK Club AcademyMarch 7 Krakow, POL Klub StudioMarch 9 Gdansk, POL B90March 10 Vilnius, LITH LoftasMarch 11 Riga, LAT PalladiumMarch 15 Kiev, UKR CaribbeanMarch 17 Moscow, RUSS Izvestia HallMarch 18 St Petersburg, RUSS Morze

