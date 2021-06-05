(hennemusic) Anthrax are sharing ticket details for their 40th anniversary livestream event next month. The band will perform an extended set of classic tracks, deep cuts and fan favorites from their entire career-spanning catalog live from Los Angeles on Friday, July 16.
Livestream event tickets and special 40th-anniversary ticket bundles - one including a live video chat with the members of Anthrax - are on sale now. Special 40th-anniversary artwork was created by Brian Ewing and Stephen Thompson for limited-edition t-shirts, commemorative tickets, and an anniversary poster.
In addition to the Livestream and merchandise bundles, fans will be able to buy a digital ticket to relive the past 40 years with exclusive interviews, testimonials, and behind-the-scenes stories of the band's legendary career.
The Anthrax 40 livestream will take place on Friday, July 16, beginning at 7 PM ET (4 PM PT); it will be available to fans worldwide through July 25 at 11:59 PM ET via video on demand. Read more and watch the event trailer here.
Anthrax Detail 40th Anniversary Livestream Event
Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time
Anthrax Revisit State Of Euphoria Tour On 40th Anniversary Series
Anthrax Enter State Of Euphoria On 40th Anniversary Series
Anthrax Revisit I'm The Man For 40th Anniversary Video Series
Rockers Salute The Early Years Of Anthrax
Anthrax Reveal Origins Of The Big 4
Anthrax Record Among The Living As 40th Anniversary Series Continues
Anthrax Revisit Spreading The Disease On 40th Anniversary Series
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again- Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated- Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again
Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group Lions At The Gate
Wolfgang Reflects On Eddie Van Halen's Cancer Battle
Steve Earle & The Dukes Share Live Video and Announce Summer Tour
Anthrax Crush Joe Jackson Classic On 1990's Persistence Of Time
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of A Thousand Words
Singled Out: Sunshine & The Blue Moon's Good Morning Sunshine
Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated