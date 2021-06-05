Pink Floyd Stream 1970 Festival Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1970 performance of their 1968 classic, "A Saucerful Of Secrets." The band were filmed playing the title track to their second album during an appearance at the Kralingen Music Festival in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on June 28, 1970.
"A Saucerful Of Secrets" reached No. 9 on the UK charts to deliver the group their second straight Top 10 record, which was recorded during Pink Floyd's transition from the Syd Barrett-era to the David Gilmour lineup and has the distinction of featuring the only song in their catalog to feature all five band members: "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun."
Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1996 and the UK Music Hall Of Fame in 2005, Pink Floyd released their final album, "The Endless River", in 2014.
Pink Floyd swept top honors in the 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards, where they captured the titles of Rock News Artist Of The Year and Rock News Story Of The Year in the 11th annual event. Watch the video here.
Roger Waters Reveals Pink Floyd Expanding 'Animals' Album For Reissue
Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance Of Classic Song
Pink Floyd Share Live Video From 1970 Bath Festival
The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains Coming This Summer
All-Star Tribute To Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here Coming
Pink Floyd Share 'Run Like Hell' From New Live Package
Pink Floyd Stream Live Performance Of 'Comfortably Numb'
Pink Floyd Preview Knebworth 1990 With Stream Of 'Money'
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled This Is Not A Drill Tour Dates
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again- Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated- Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again
Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group Lions At The Gate
Wolfgang Reflects On Eddie Van Halen's Cancer Battle
Steve Earle & The Dukes Share Live Video and Announce Summer Tour
Anthrax Crush Joe Jackson Classic On 1990's Persistence Of Time
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of A Thousand Words
Singled Out: Sunshine & The Blue Moon's Good Morning Sunshine
Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated