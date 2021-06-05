Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of their 1981 smash, "Start Me Up", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their 2006 concert film, "A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach."
The footage is from the Salt Lake City show on the same tour, which is exclusively available on the Deluxe DVD & Blu-ray Editions of the package when it is released on July 9.
"A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach" will be available in multiple formats, including DVD, SD Blu-ray, DVD+2CD, SD Blu-ray+2CD, 2DVD+2CD Deluxe, 2SD Blu-ray+2CD Deluxe, 180 gram 3LP, limited edition 3LP pressed on 180 gram blue, yellow, and green vinyl & digital.
The Deluxe 2DVD+2CD & 2SD BD+2CD editions are packaged in a 12 X 12 40-page book, with the Copacabana concert on DVD or SD Blu-ray and 2CD, along with an exclusive bonus DVD or SD Blu-ray including a November 2005 concert in Salt Lake City, UT, also from the Bigger Bang tour.
The Rolling Stones will also release a limited-edition 10" picture disc featuring "Rain Fall Down" (Live on Copacabana Beach) and "Rough Justice" (Live In Salt Lake City) as part of the first Record Store Day Drops on June 12. Watch the video here.
