Singled Out: MiGGs' Harder Than It Has To Be

Acclaimed rockers MiGGs' original members have returned with their first new song and video in 15 years called "Harder Than It Has To Be" and to celebrate we asked Don Miggs (vocals, guitar) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The band releasing a new song wasn't really planned. In 2020 I was in the studio writing and recording a song for Candlebox with singer Kevin Martin. We needed a drummer for the project, so I called my MiGGs bandmate Jason Gianni. It went well so the idea of us making more music together seemed possible.

Every band creates a DNA. The trick is to recognize it and grow what is natural to what the band does well. MiGGS was at its' best when we meshed deceptively simple riffs with catchy melodies and a bit of lyrical weight. When I came up with the opening piece for "Harder Than It Has To Be" I knew it could only be a MiGGS track, so I reached out to the original guys from the Insomnia era of the band and the timing was right for a new collaboration.

The song tackles a bit of the way we were feeling during the Presidential transition and Covid- People trying to control things they couldn't, fighting over things that maybe weren't truly affecting their day to day lives and just making everything a bit "Harder Than It Has To Be. "

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

