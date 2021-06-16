Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow

Soundgarden have announced that they have reached an agreement with late frontman Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell over control of the band's social media properties.

They said in a statement, "Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the personal representative of the Estate of Christopher Cornell, are pleased to announce that, effective June 15, 2021, they have come to a temporary agreement that will transfer the Soundgarden social media accounts and website to the band's remaining members, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd and their managers, Red Light Management.

"This includes Soundgarden's website [https://www.soundgardenworld.com], Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/Soundgarden], Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/soundgarden/], and Twitter [https://twitter.com/soundgarden].

"The agreement marks a productive first step towards healing and open dialogue, and the parties wish for the social media accounts to celebrate the Band's accomplishments and music while continuing to honor Chris' legacy. "



Related Stories

The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video

Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand

Soundgarden Demand Social Media Passwords From Vicky Cornell

Judge Recommends Tossing Two Vicky Cornell Claims Against Soundgarden

Soundgarden React To Vicky Cornell's Lawsuit

Chris Cornell's Widow Sues Soundgarden Over Buyout Terms

Soundgarden Members Reunited For Special Release 2020 In Review

Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic

Former Guns N' Roses Star Bumblefoot Unplugs For Soundgarden Classic

News > Soundgarden



