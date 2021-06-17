Mastodon Unplugging For Livestream From Aquarium

(hennemusic) Mastodon will stream a rare acoustic performance from the Georgia Aquarium on July 15th and have released a trailer. "Mastodon Captured Live At Georgia Aquarium" will stream live on Thursday, July 15, at 9PM EDT.
The band have teamed with the HD live streaming platform Dreamstage for the event; billed as "Captured Live At Georgia Aquarium", the show will present the first-ever Mastodon acoustic experience in an intimate setting from their hometown of Atlanta, GA. n addition, the program will include exclusive commentary from the band offering an inside view into their creative process.
Fresh off the release of their 2020 compilation, "Medium Rarities", along with "Rufus Lives" from the "Bill & Ted Face The Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" last autumn, Mastodon recently shared their new single, "Forged By Neron", from the "Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack", which will be released on June 18.
Tickets for the event are now on sale, along with bundled merch packages, with $1 from each T-shirt bundle package going to support the Georgia Aquarium. here.
Mastodon Share New Song 'Forged by Neron'
Slaves On Dope And Mastodon Stars Lead New Kings Of Quarantine Jam
Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review
Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute
Mastodon's Full Adult Swim Festival Performance Streaming Online
Mastodon Recruit Scott Kelly For New Track 'Fallen Torches'
Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic
Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic
Mastodon Release 'Fallen Torches' Video
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race- more
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Kenny Chesney Announces Here And Now Stadium Tour
Mastodon Unplugging For Livestream From Aquarium
Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release
Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend
Rodrigo y Gabriela Launching By Request Tour This Fall
Overhate Deliver The Penance And The Lesson With New Video
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single
Singled Out: Sleeping Dogs' No Mercy