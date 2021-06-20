Gene Simmons made an appearance on Good Day Sacramento to talk about the upcoming premiere of Biography: KISStory on A&E at the end of the month.
The special biography was directed by D.J. Viola and will air as a four hour, two night special on A&E next Sunday, June 27th and Monday, June 28th from 9 - 11 PM, ET/PT.
Simmons told Good Day Sacramento that special is "really is the story of four knuckleheads who ascended the stairs and made the American Dream proof positive that anything is possible.
"Even four knuckleheads off the streets of New York who had no resume, no experience, no expertise; we put together a band even as early as 1977, '78 and '79 was the #1 band on planet earth." Watch the segment below"
KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard
Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'
KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit
KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory
KISS Announce Rescheduled Euro Farewell Tour Dates
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden
Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television
New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release
Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic
Damn Yankees Paid A Million Dollars Not To Make Album
Noel Gallagher Tops UK Charts With 'Back The Way We Came'
Carnifex 'Pray For Peace' With New Video
Travie McCoy Releases 'A Spoonful Of Cinnamon' Video
Pearl Jam Share 2018 Missoula Concert Livestream Preview