Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television

Gene Simmons made an appearance on Good Day Sacramento to talk about the upcoming premiere of Biography: KISStory on A&E at the end of the month.

The special biography was directed by D.J. Viola and will air as a four hour, two night special on A&E next Sunday, June 27th and Monday, June 28th from 9 - 11 PM, ET/PT.

Simmons told Good Day Sacramento that special is "really is the story of four knuckleheads who ascended the stairs and made the American Dream proof positive that anything is possible.

"Even four knuckleheads off the streets of New York who had no resume, no experience, no expertise; we put together a band even as early as 1977, '78 and '79 was the #1 band on planet earth." Watch the segment below"

